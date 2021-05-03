Global IGBT Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the IGBT market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ 97.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IGBT business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IGBT market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the IGBT value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
IGBT Module
Discrete IGBT
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Drives
Consumer
Automotive
Renewables
Traction
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Infineon Technologies
SEMIKRON
Hitachi
Fuji Electric
Renesas Electronics
ABB
CRRC
ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor)
STMicroelectronics
Starpower Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IGBT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of IGBT market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IGBT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IGBT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of IGBT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IGBT Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 IGBT Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 IGBT Segment by Type
2.2.1 IGBT Module
2.2.2 Discrete IGBT
2.3 IGBT Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global IGBT Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global IGBT Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global IGBT Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 IGBT Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial Drives
2.4.2 Consumer
2.4.3 Automotive
2.4.4 Renewables
2.4.5 Traction
2.4.6 Others
2.5 IGBT Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global IGBT Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global IGBT Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global IGBT Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global IGBT by Company
3.1 Global IGBT Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global IGBT Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global IGBT Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global IGBT Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global IGBT Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global IGBT Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global IGBT Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global IGBT Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global IGBT Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players IGBT Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IGBT by Regions
4.1 IGBT by Regions
4.2 Americas IGBT Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC IGBT Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe IGBT Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa IGBT Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas IGBT Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas IGBT Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas IGBT Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas IGBT Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas IGBT Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC IGBT Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC IGBT Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC IGBT Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC IGBT Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC IGBT Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe IGBT by Countries
7.1.1 Europe IGBT Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe IGBT Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe IGBT Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe IGBT Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa IGBT by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa IGBT Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa IGBT Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa IGBT Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa IGBT Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 IGBT Distributors
10.3 IGBT Customer
11 Global IGBT Market Forecast
11.1 Global IGBT Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global IGBT Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global IGBT Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global IGBT Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global IGBT Forecast by Type
11.8 Global IGBT Forecast by Application
Continued…
