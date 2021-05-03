Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 73 million by 2025, from $ 61 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Distribution Units (PDU) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Distribution Units (PDU) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Distribution Units (PDU) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Basic PDU

Metering PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

APC

Cyber Power Systems

ABB

Eaton

Emerson

Cisco

Leviton

Raritan

Server Technology

CIS Global

Fujitsu

GE

Geist

Hpxin

Tripp Lite

Delta Power Solutions

HPE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Distribution Units (PDU) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Distribution Units (PDU) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Distribution Units (PDU) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Distribution Units (PDU) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Distribution Units (PDU) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Power Distribution Units (PDU) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Basic PDU

2.2.2 Metering PDU

2.2.3 Monitoring PDU

2.2.4 Switch PDU

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Power Distribution Units (PDU) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecommunications and IT

2.4.2 Finance and Insurance

2.4.3 Energy

2.4.4 Medical Insurance

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Company

3.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Power Distribution Units (PDU) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Regions

4.1 Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Regions

4.2 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) Consumption by Application

Continued…

