Global Rotary Encoders Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Rotary Encoders market will register a 8.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2637.7 million by 2025, from $ 1874 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rotary Encoders business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rotary Encoders market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Rotary Encoders value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Incremental Rotary Encoders

Absolute Rotary Encoders

In 2018, incremental rotary encoders accounted for a major share of 63% the global rotary encoders market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Elevator Industry

Machine Tool

Motor

Food & Packaging

Other

The motor holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 27% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Heidenhain

Leine & Linde

Danaher

Baumer

Nemicon

Tamagawa

Koyo

P+F

Omron

Kubler

Sick

Rep Avago

BEI

Yuheng Optics

TR Electronic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rotary Encoders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rotary Encoders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rotary Encoders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rotary Encoders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rotary Encoders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rotary Encoders Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rotary Encoders Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rotary Encoders Segment by Type

2.2.1 Incremental Rotary Encoders

2.2.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders

2.3 Rotary Encoders Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rotary Encoders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Encoders Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rotary Encoders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rotary Encoders Segment by Application

2.4.1 Elevator Industry

2.4.2 Machine Tool

2.4.3 Motor

2.4.4 Food & Packaging

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Rotary Encoders Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rotary Encoders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Rotary Encoders Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Rotary Encoders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Rotary Encoders by Company

3.1 Global Rotary Encoders Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rotary Encoders Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Encoders Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Rotary Encoders Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rotary Encoders Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Encoders Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Encoders Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Rotary Encoders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Rotary Encoders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Rotary Encoders Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Rotary Encoders by Regions

4.1 Rotary Encoders by Regions

4.2 Americas Rotary Encoders Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Rotary Encoders Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Rotary Encoders Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Rotary Encoders Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Rotary Encoders Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Rotary Encoders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Rotary Encoders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Rotary Encoders Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Rotary Encoders Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Rotary Encoders Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Rotary Encoders Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Rotary Encoders Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Rotary Encoders Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Rotary Encoders Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rotary Encoders by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Rotary Encoders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Rotary Encoders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Rotary Encoders Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Rotary Encoders Consumption by Application

Continued…

