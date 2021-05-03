Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Horticultural LED Lighting market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ 917.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Horticultural LED Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Horticultural LED Lighting market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Horticultural LED Lighting value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Low Power (＜300W)

High Power (≥300W)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Illumitex

Osram

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

Everlight Electronics

Kessil

General Electric

Fionia Lighting

Gavita

Lumigrow

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Valoya

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Horticultural LED Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Horticultural LED Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Horticultural LED Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Horticultural LED Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Horticultural LED Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Horticultural LED Lighting Segment by Type

2.2.1 Low Power (＜300W)

2.2.2 High Power (≥300W)

2.3 Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Horticultural LED Lighting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Greenhouse

2.4.2 Indoor and Vertical Farming

2.4.3 R&D

2.5 Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Horticultural LED Lighting by Company

3.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Horticultural LED Lighting Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Horticultural LED Lighting by Regions

4.1 Horticultural LED Lighting by Regions

4.2 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Horticultural LED Lighting Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

