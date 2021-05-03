Global Handheld Gimbal Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Handheld Gimbal market will register a 22.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 275.1 million by 2025, from $ 122.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Handheld Gimbal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Handheld Gimbal market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Handheld Gimbal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Phone

SLR Camera

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Feiyu

WENPOD

Freefly

Wondlan

Rollei

DJI Tech

Steadicam

TRD

DEFY

SwiftCam

Lanparte

Shape

BeStableCam

Filmpower

Varavon

Zhiyun

Comodo

Big Balance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Handheld Gimbal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Handheld Gimbal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Gimbal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Gimbal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Gimbal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Handheld Gimbal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Handheld Gimbal Segment by Type

2.2.1 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

2.2.2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Handheld Gimbal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile Phone

2.4.2 SLR Camera

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Handheld Gimbal by Company

3.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Handheld Gimbal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Handheld Gimbal by Regions

4.1 Handheld Gimbal by Regions

4.2 Americas Handheld Gimbal Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Handheld Gimbal Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Handheld Gimbal Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Handheld Gimbal Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Handheld Gimbal Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Handheld Gimbal Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Gimbal by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Gimbal Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Handheld Gimbal Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

