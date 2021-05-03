Global Lumber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Lumber market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lumber business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lumber market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lumber, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lumber market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lumber companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery industries

Others

Average

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

West Fraser

Tolko

Canfor

Stora Enso

Georgia-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Hampton Affiliates

Interfor

Arauco

Sierra Pacific Industries

Ante-holz GmbH

Moelven

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Holzindustrie Schweighofer

Sodra

Klausner Holz Thüringen

Hyne Timber

SCA

Pheifer

Rettenmeier Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lumber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lumber market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lumber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lumber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lumber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lumber Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lumber Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lumber Segment by Type

2.2.1 Softwood Lumber

2.2.2 Hardwood Lumber

2.3 Lumber Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lumber Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lumber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Lumber Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Lumber Segment by Application

….. continued

