Global 3D Laser Scanners Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Laser Scanners market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 766.3 million by 2025, from $ 669.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 3D Laser Scanners business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Laser Scanners market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the 3D Laser Scanners value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Handheld

Tripod Mounted

Automated & CMM-based

Desktop & Stationary

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Oil and gas, Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing and Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Faro

Kreon Technologies

Trimble

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Topcon

Z+F GmbH

Creaform (AMETEK)

Maptek

Teledyne Optech

Shapegrabber

3D Digital

Riegl

Carl Zeiss

Surphaser

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Laser Scanners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D Laser Scanners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Laser Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Laser Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Laser Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 3D Laser Scanners Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 3D Laser Scanners Segment by Type

2.2.1 Handheld

2.2.2 Tripod Mounted

2.2.3 Automated & CMM-based

2.2.4 Desktop & Stationary

2.3 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 3D Laser Scanners Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.2 Medical and Healthcare

2.4.3 Architecture and Engineering

2.4.4 Oil and gas, Energy and Power

2.4.5 Automotive and Transportation

2.4.6 Manufacturing and Others

2.5 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global 3D Laser Scanners by Company

3.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Laser Scanners Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global 3D Laser Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players 3D Laser Scanners Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 3D Laser Scanners by Regions

4.1 3D Laser Scanners by Regions

4.2 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Laser Scanners by Countries

7.1.1 Europe 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe 3D Laser Scanners Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Application

Continued…

