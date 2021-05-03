Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Cells and Modules market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 46090 million by 2025, from $ 42630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Cells and Modules business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Cells and Modules market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solar Cells and Modules value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hanwha

Trina Solar

First Solar

Elkem Solar

Sharp

SunPower

Solarworld

Kyocera Solar

United Renewable Energy

Solar Frontier

Shunfeng

Risen

ReneSola

Canadian Solar

GCL System Integration

JA Solar

Hareonsolar

Yingli

Jinko Solar

Chint Group

CSUN

BYD

Eging PV

HT-SAAE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Cells and Modules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Solar Cells and Modules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Cells and Modules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Cells and Modules with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar Cells and Modules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Solar Cells and Modules Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Solar Cells and Modules Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Crystal Silicon

2.2.2 Polycrystalline Silicon

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Solar Cells and Modules Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Ground Station

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Solar Cells and Modules by Company

3.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Solar Cells and Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Solar Cells and Modules Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Solar Cells and Modules by Regions

4.1 Solar Cells and Modules by Regions

4.2 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Solar Cells and Modules Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Solar Cells and Modules by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Solar Cells and Modules Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Solar Cells and Modules Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

