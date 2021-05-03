Global Robotics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Robotics market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 26710 million by 2025, from $ 22080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotics market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Robotics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Industrial Robots
Service Robots for Professional
Service Robots for Personnel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
FANUC
Mitsubishi
ABB
KUKA
OTC
Yaskawa
Nachi
Panasonic
Epson
Kawasaki
Proscenic
Neato Robotics
Matsutek
Denso
iRobot
Toshiba
LG
Ecovacs
Yamaha
Infinuvo(Metapo)
Sharp
Samsung
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Robotics Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Robotics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Industrial Robots
2.2.2 Service Robots for Professional
2.2.3 Service Robots for Personnel
2.3 Robotics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Robotics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Military
2.4.2 Industrial
2.4.3 Commercial
2.4.4 Personal
2.5 Robotics Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Robotics by Company
3.1 Global Robotics Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Robotics Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Robotics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Robotics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Robotics Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Robotics Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Robotics by Regions
4.1 Robotics by Regions
4.2 Americas Robotics Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Robotics Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Robotics Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Robotics Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Robotics Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Robotics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Robotics Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Robotics Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Robotics Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Robotics Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Robotics Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Robotics Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Robotics Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Robotics Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Robotics by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Robotics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Robotics Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Robotics Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Robotics Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
Continued…
