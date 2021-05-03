Global Geotechnical Sensors Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Geotechnical Sensors market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 375 million by 2025, from $ 275.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Geotechnical Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Geotechnical Sensors market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Geotechnical Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tunnels & Bridges

Buildings & Utilities

Dams and Levees

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Extensometers

Piezometers

Strain Gages

Thermometers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Geokon

SISGEO

Keller Group

Roctest

Fugro N.V.

Nova Metrix

Opsens Solutions

RST Instruments

Campbell Scientific

Geosense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Geotechnical Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Geotechnical Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Geotechnical Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Geotechnical Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Geotechnical Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Geotechnical Sensors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Geotechnical Sensors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tunnels & Bridges

2.2.2 Buildings & Utilities

2.2.3 Dams and Levees

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Geotechnical Sensors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Extensometers

2.4.2 Piezometers

2.4.3 Strain Gages

2.4.4 Thermometers

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Geotechnical Sensors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Geotechnical Sensors by Company

3.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Geotechnical Sensors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Geotechnical Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Geotechnical Sensors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Geotechnical Sensors by Regions

4.1 Geotechnical Sensors by Regions

4.2 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Sensors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Geotechnical Sensors Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

Continued…

