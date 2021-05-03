Global Face Recognition Device Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Face Recognition Device market will register a 18.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2054.8 million by 2025, from $ 1054.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Face Recognition Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Face Recognition Device market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Face Recognition Device value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Access Control System

Ticket Gates System

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation

BFSI

Residential

Non-financial Enterprises

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cloudwalk

Adatis GmbH&Co. KG

Dahua Technology

Insigma Group

Face++

Aurora

IDEMIA (France)

PCI

Anviz

CMOLO

ColosseoEAS

IDTECK Co Ltd.

EnterFace

Bioenable

Artec Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Face Recognition Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Face Recognition Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Face Recognition Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Face Recognition Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Face Recognition Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To project the consumption of Face Recognition Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Face Recognition Device Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Face Recognition Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Face Recognition Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Access Control System

2.2.2 Ticket Gates System

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Face Recognition Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Face Recognition Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Face Recognition Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Face Recognition Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Face Recognition Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Transportation

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Residential

2.4.4 Non-financial Enterprises

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Face Recognition Device Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Face Recognition Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Face Recognition Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Face Recognition Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Face Recognition Device by Company

3.1 Global Face Recognition Device Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Face Recognition Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Face Recognition Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Face Recognition Device Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Face Recognition Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Face Recognition Device Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Face Recognition Device Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Face Recognition Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Face Recognition Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Face Recognition Device Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Face Recognition Device by Regions

4.1 Face Recognition Device by Regions

4.2 Americas Face Recognition Device Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Face Recognition Device Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Face Recognition Device Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Face Recognition Device Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Face Recognition Device Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Face Recognition Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Face Recognition Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Face Recognition Device Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Face Recognition Device Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Face Recognition Device Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Face Recognition Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Face Recognition Device Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Face Recognition Device Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Face Recognition Device Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Face Recognition Device by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Face Recognition Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Face Recognition Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Face Recognition Device Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Face Recognition Device Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

