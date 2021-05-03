Global E-passport and E-visa Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the E-passport and E-visa market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12240 million by 2025, from $ 9002.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-passport and E-visa business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-passport and E-visa market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-passport and E-visa value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adult

Child

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gemalto

Royal Mint of Spain

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

India Security Press

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Japan National Printing Bureau

Canadian Bank Note

Goznak

Morpho

Polish Security Printing Works

Semlex Group

Iris Corporation Berhad

Veridos

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-passport and E-visa consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-passport and E-visa market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-passport and E-visa manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-passport and E-visa with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-passport and E-visa submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 E-passport and E-visa Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 E-passport and E-visa Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ordinary E-passport

2.2.2 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

2.3 E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 E-passport and E-visa Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adult

2.4.2 Child

2.5 E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global E-passport and E-visa by Company

3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global E-passport and E-visa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players E-passport and E-visa Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 E-passport and E-visa by Regions

4.1 E-passport and E-visa by Regions

4.2 Americas E-passport and E-visa Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC E-passport and E-visa Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe E-passport and E-visa Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa E-passport and E-visa Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas E-passport and E-visa Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC E-passport and E-visa Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-passport and E-visa by Countries

7.1.1 Europe E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe E-passport and E-visa Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe E-passport and E-visa Consumption by Application

Continued…

