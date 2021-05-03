Global Nickel Metal Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nickel Metal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nickel Metal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nickel Metal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nickel Metal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

Garnierite Smelting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Minara Resources

Vale SA

Jinchuan Group

Glencore

BHP Billiton

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sherritt International Corp

Anglo American

Eramet SA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nickel Metal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nickel Metal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nickel Metal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nickel Metal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nickel Metal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Nickel Metal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Nickel Metal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

2.2.2 Garnierite Smelting

2.3 Nickel Metal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Nickel Metal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Nickel Metal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Steel Industry

2.4.2 Aerospace Industry

2.4.3 Electroplating Industry

2.4.4 Chemical Industry

2.5 Nickel Metal Consumption by Application

….continued

