Global Zinc Metal Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zinc Metal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Zinc Metal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Zinc Metal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Zinc Metal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Zinc Powder
Zinc Ingot
Zinc Plate
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Steel Industry
Zinc Alloy
Rolled Zinc
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Korea Zinc Group
Noranda Income Fund
Nyrstar
Glencore Xstrata
Votorantim
Hindustan Zinc
Teck
Boliden
China Minmetals Corp
Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals
Glencore
Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Zinc Metal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Zinc Metal market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Zinc Metal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Zinc Metal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Zinc Metal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Zinc Metal Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Zinc Metal Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Zinc Metal Segment by Type
2.2.1 Zinc Powder
2.2.2 Zinc Ingot
2.2.3 Zinc Plate
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Zinc Metal Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Zinc Metal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Zinc Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Zinc Metal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Zinc Metal Segment by Application
2.4.1 Steel Industry
2.4.2 Zinc Alloy
….continued
