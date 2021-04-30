Global Cycling Apparel Market Size Insights: Top Countries analysis, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Global “Cycling Apparel Market” Analysis 2021-2027:

Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.

The global Cycling Apparel market was valued at USD 3320 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4441.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Cycling Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cycling Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Cycling Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

project the value and sales volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report forecast global Cycling Apparel market growth to reach Million USD in 2021 with a heavy CAGR value during the period of 2021-2027. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for Cycling Apparel are based on the applications market.

Based on the Cycling Apparel market trend, development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail.

The Report Provides Detailed Profile and Data Information Analysis Of Leading Company:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market Segment by Product Type:

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market Segment by Product Application:

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Cycling Apparel market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cycling Apparel industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Cycling Apparel market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Cycling Apparel market for 2015-2027.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Global Cycling Apparel Professional Survey Report Report 2021, Forecast to 2027

1 Market Overview Cycling Apparel Definition

1.1 Cycling Apparel Definition

1.2 Cycling Apparel Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Cycling Apparel Market Comparison by Regions (2021-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cycling Apparel Industry Impact

2 Global Cycling Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Cycling Apparel Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 South America Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Countries

8.1 South America Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2 South America Cycling Apparel Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2018-2021)

8.3 South America Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

8.4 South America Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

9 Middle East and Africa Cycling Apparel Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Cycling Apparel Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cycling Apparel Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Cycling Apparel

13 Cycling Apparel Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

