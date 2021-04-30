Night-vision Goggles Market 2021-2027 Size, Trends, regions, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis

Global “Night-vision Goggles Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is a special type of night vision device. The Night Vision Goggles do not have any magnification and this allows you to use them while in motion mounted on your head, perfect for night gaming, orienteering, driving, safeguarding and search and rescue applications. They often come with straps or Headgear to fit onto your head for use without hands.

Statistics in this report mainly focus on non-military application, because our local partners can not provide accurate data of military Night Vision Goggles.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Night Vision Goggles in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Night Vision Goggles. Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Night Vision Goggles will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global Night-vision Goggles market was valued at USD 273.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 332.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Night-vision Goggles volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Night-vision Goggles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Night-vision Goggles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Night-vision Goggles industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Night-vision Goggles Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Night-vision Goggles manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Night-vision Goggles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Night-vision Goggles industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Night-vision Goggles by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Night-vision Goggles market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Orpha

Armasight

ATN

Yukon

Night Optics

Bushnell

NVT

KATOD

ROE

Night Owl

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Night-vision Goggles market is primarily split into:

Image Intensifier

Thermal Image

By the end users/application, Night-vision Goggles market report covers the following segments:

Industrial

Residential

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Night-vision Goggles Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Night-vision Goggles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Night-vision Goggles

1.2 Night-vision Goggles Segment by Type

1.3 Night-vision Goggles Segment by Application

1.4 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Night-vision Goggles Industry

1.6 Night-vision Goggles Market Trends

2 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Night-vision Goggles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Night-vision Goggles Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Night-vision Goggles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Night-vision Goggles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Night-vision Goggles Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Night-vision Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Night-vision Goggles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Night-vision Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Night-vision Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Night-vision Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Night-vision Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Night-vision Goggles Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Night-vision Goggles Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Night-vision Goggles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Night-vision Goggles Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Night-vision Goggles Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Night-vision Goggles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Night-vision Goggles Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Night-vision Goggles Business

7 Night-vision Goggles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Night-vision Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Night-vision Goggles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Night-vision Goggles Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Night-vision Goggles Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Night-vision Goggles Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Night-vision Goggles Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Night-vision Goggles Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

