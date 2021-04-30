Micafungin Sodium for Injection Market Size Segmentation: Research, Analysis, trends, market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and forecasts up to 2027

Global “Micafungin Sodium for Injection Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Micafungin (trade name Mycamine) is an echinocandin antifungal drug used to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections including candidemia, abscesses and esophageal candidiasis. It inhibits the production of beta-1,3-glucan, an essential component of fungal cell walls. Micafungin is administered intravenously. It received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 16, 2005, and gained approval in the European Union on April 25, 2008.

In 2013, Japan was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.40%. In 2017, North America is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.98%.

The global Micafungin Sodium for Injection market was valued at USD 358.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 301.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Micafungin Sodium for Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Micafungin Sodium for Injection Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Micafungin Sodium for Injection Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Micafungin Sodium for Injection manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Micafungin Sodium for Injection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Micafungin Sodium for Injection industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Micafungin Sodium for Injection by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Micafungin Sodium for Injection market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Astellas

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy.

By the product type, the Micafungin Sodium for Injection market is primarily split into:

50 mg Single-use Vial

100 mg Single-use Vial

By the end users/application, Micafungin Sodium for Injection market report covers the following segments:

Candidemia

Respiratory Mycosis

Gastrointestinal Mycosis

