Gallic Acid Market Size : Effect Factors Analysis by Product Types, Marketing Channel, Growth Trends by 2027

Gallic Acid (CAS 149-91-7) is a trihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, a type of organic acid, also known as 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoic acid, founded in gallnuts, sumac, witch hazel, tea leaves, oak bark, and other plants. The chemical formula is C6H2 (OH) 3COOH.

The leading manufactures mainly are Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech and GALLOCHEM. Jiurui Biology is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gallic Acid Market

The global Gallic Acid market was valued at USD 67 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 111.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Gallic Acid Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Gallic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Gallic Acid industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Gallic Acid Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Gallic Acid manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Gallic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Gallic Acid industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gallic Acid by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Gallic Acid market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Jiurui Biology

Bei Yuan Chemical

Tianxin Biotech

Chicheng Biotech

JPN Pharma

Hunan Shineway

WENZHOU OUHAI

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Gallic Acid market is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade Gallic Acid

Pharmaceutical Grade Gallic Acid

Food Grade Gallic Acid

By the end users/application, Gallic Acid market report covers the following segments:

Antioxidants

Biological Activity

Medical Applications

Other

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Gallic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Gallic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gallic Acid

1.2 Gallic Acid Segment by Type

1.3 Gallic Acid Segment by Application

1.4 Global Gallic Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Gallic Acid Industry

1.6 Gallic Acid Market Trends

2 Global Gallic Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gallic Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Gallic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Gallic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gallic Acid Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gallic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gallic Acid Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Gallic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gallic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Gallic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Gallic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Gallic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Gallic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Gallic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gallic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Gallic Acid Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gallic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Gallic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Gallic Acid Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Gallic Acid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Gallic Acid Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gallic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Gallic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Gallic Acid Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gallic Acid Business

7 Gallic Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Gallic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Gallic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Gallic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Gallic Acid Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Gallic Acid Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Gallic Acid Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Gallic Acid Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Gallic Acid Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

