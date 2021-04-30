Global Research report on Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Size Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Global “Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

A fluidized bed concentrator (FBC) is an industrial process for the treatment of exhaust air. The system uses a bed of activated carbon beads to adsorb volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the exhaust gas. Evolving from the previous fixed-bed and carbon rotor concentrators, the FBC system forces the VOC-laden air through several perforated steel trays, increasing the velocity of the air and allowing the sub-millimeter carbon beads to fluidize, or behave as if suspended in a liquid. This increases the surface area of the carbon-gas interaction, making it more effective at capturing VOCs.

Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are TKS Industrial, Kurekan, CECO Environmental, Environmental C&C and Topcent Enviro, accounting for 90.74 percent revenue market share in 2017. The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market

The global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market was valued at USD 16 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 22 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

TKS Industrial

Kurekan

CECO Environmental

Environmental C&C

Topcent Enviro

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe.

By the product type, the Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market is primarily split into:

below 10000 CFM

10000-50000 CFM

above 50000 CFM

By the end users/application, Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market report covers the following segments:

Paint Finishing

Semiconductor

Printing

Chemical Production

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC)

1.2 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Segment by Type

1.3 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Segment by Application

1.4 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Industry

1.6 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Trends

2 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Business

7 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

