Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market 2021 Size Trends, regions, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis 2027

BGT (Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

The global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market was valued at USD 189.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 262 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

By the product type, the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is primarily split into:

UV Type

Non-UV Type

By the end users/application, Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market report covers the following segments:

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

