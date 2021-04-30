Airborne SATCOM Market Top Key Players, Global Growth, Insights, Share, Trend and Forecast Research Report 2028

The global Airborne SATCOM Market size is projected to reach striking growth by the end of 2026. Recent technological advances will have a direct impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Airborne SATCOM Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems & Routers, SATCOM Terminals), By Frequency (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, X-Band, C-Band, S-Band), By Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters), By Application (Commercial,Government & Defense) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027,” the market will exhibit a striking CAGR by the end of 2028.

The competitive landscape of Airborne SATCOM Market has been discussed in detail. The report highlights leading companies of recent years and discusses latest strategies adopted by these companies. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. In addition to growth stimulators, the report discusses a few of the factors that have restrained market growth. The report provides forecast values for the market or the period of 2019-2026. Additionally, the report identifies areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years. Besides this, a few of the leading products, major companies, and major industry developments of recent times have been highlighted in this report.

Recent Technological Advancements Have Created Several Growth Opportunities

The increasing adoption of Airborne SATCOM Market size in applications across diverse industries will aid the growth of the market in recent years. Recent advances in structure and design have opened up a massive potential for rapid product adoption. The advances in engineering, with regard to design and structure of the product will not only benefit the companies but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing investment in the research and development of the product will emerge in favour of the companies operating in this market.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Adoption to Aid Growth

On the basis of regional demographics, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the increasing product adoption in several countries across this region. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the emphasis on betterment of existing products will aid the growth of the regional market.

Top Leading Players:

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.)

Cobham Plc (the U.K.)

Inmarsat Global Ltd. (The U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (the U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (the U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (the U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.)

Raytheon Company (the U.S.)

Viasat, Inc. (the U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Segments:

By Component

Transceivers

Airborne Radio

Modems & Routers

SATCOM Terminals

By Frequency

Ka-Band

Ku-Band

X-Band

C-Band

S-Band

By Application

Commercial

Government & Defense

By Geography

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East & Africa)

