Tuna Fish Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global tuna fish market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Tuna Fish Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Species (Skipjack, Albacore, Bluefin, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Other Species), By Product Type (Frozen Tuna, Fresh Tuna, Canned Tuna, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other tuna fish market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key companies that are present in the global tuna fish market are

Thai Union Frozen Products, Plc.

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC.

Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Albacore Group LLC.

The Jealsa Rianxeria S.A.U. Group

StarKist Co.

Bolton Alimentari S.p.A.

Ping Tai Rong Ocean Fishery Group

American Tuna Company

Dalian Ocean Fishery International Trade Corporation

Tri Marine Group

Zhegiang Ocean Family, and Liancheng Overseas Fishery

Launch of Spain’s First MSC Canned Tuna Will Propel Growth

Grupo Calvo, an integrated group of companies dedicated to fishing, processing and distribution of canned goods launched its first Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) canned tuna called Ecolinea tuna for the Spanish market. The launch of the MSC canned tuna is predicted to contribute to the global tuna fish market growth owing to the use of organic extra virgin oil in the product which is certified by the Galician regulatory council of ecological agriculture.

Further, the launch of tuna products made up of yellowfin tuna species will boost global tuna fish market revenue. For instance, Thai Union Group, largest player in the tuna market, launched new tuna products, made up of yellowfin tuna species in U.S., U.K., and Asia market.

Rising Demand for Processed Food Will Enable Growth

Increasing demand for processed food especially canned tuna around the world is predicted to boost the global tuna fish market revenue. The advantages of tuna, being a rich source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids is also a factor expected to fuel demand among health-conscious consumers. Further, the hectic lifestyle of people is leading towards demand for ready-to-eat food which in turn will promote growth of the global tuna fish market.

In addition, the rising population pool and growing demand for food around the world is predicted to further augment tuna fish market growth during the forecast period. However, contamination of tuna due to the mercury present in ocean water, as mercury is a toxic metal and has negative health effects on the human body. This factor is a major cause of concern for human health, which is predicted to hinder growth of the global tuna fish market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Tuna Fish Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Tuna Fish Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Tuna Fish Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Tuna Fish Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

