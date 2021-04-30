Hops Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global hops market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Hops Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Cascade Hops, Chinook Hops, Amarillo Hops, Centennial Hops, Others), By Application (Medicinal Drugs, Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other hops market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key companies that are present in the Global Hops Market are

Steiner

Hops

The HEINEKEN Company

Yakima Chief Hops

Bintani Australia PTY Ltd.

New Zealand Hops Limited

BAARTH-HAAS GROUP

Hollingberry

Carlsberg Group

Kalsec Inc.

Charles Faram, and Brewers Select Limited among the other hops producers.

The Partnership of Medical Marijuana with Peak Health and Immunag™ Inc. Will Boost Growth

Peak Health, a premier fitness and nutrition company and ImmnuAG declared their partnership with Medical Marijuana, Inc., the first openly trading cannabis company in the US, for the distribution of only hops (Kriya brand Humulus)-obtained cannabidiol (CBD) product, ImmunAg™.

The product will be distributed as Real Scientific Humulus Oil (RSHO-K) by Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s only subsidiary, HempMeds®. The partnership between the companies is likely to contribute to hops revenue owing to the hemp extract of Kriya brand Humulus, which holds no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but has a high concentration of CBD. In addition, the launch of hop beer by leading market players is further promoting hops growth. For instance, Canopy Beer Co. announced the launch of Green Hop beer, which is brewed with locally procured Brixton hops.

Hops Benefits Will Fuel Demand and Promote Growth

The rising demand for hops has impelled leading market players to focus on the production of hops products by using different bittering hops variety. This factor is likely to aid in the expansion of hops shares. Likewise, acquisition and product launches by key players to remain prominent in the market is also contributing to hops revenue. The rising demand for different flowers and hops verities by industries such as brewery, cosmetics and medicine is predicted to support hops growth in the forthcoming year.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/grain-fumigation-market-size-outlook-share-demand-manufacturers-and-2027-forecast-2020-08-26?tesla=y

Regional Analysis for Hops Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Hops Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Hops Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Hops Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

