Biogas Plant Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

The global biogas plant market size is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of bioenergy sources will be a major growth determinant for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Biogas Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Feedstock (Bio-municipal Waste, Agriculture Residue, Energy Crops, and Others), By Digester Type (Wet Anaerobic Digester and Dry Anaerobic Digester), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Mounting concerns over escalating emission levels around the world have intensified global efforts towards transitioning to clean energy sources. Biogas, which forms a part of bioenergy, is being seen as an important instrument in aiding this transition. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 67% of the global electricity demand will be met by renewables by 2040, with solar and wind accounting for roughly 40% and bioenergy and hydro contributing around 25%. The IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario predicts that the share of bioenergy will increase from the current 5% to 12% by 2040, while its Sustainable Development Scenario envisages the share to rise to 20% by 2040. Biogas plants will form the crux of bioenergy adoption in the next few decades, which will bode well for this market.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biogas-plant-market-104667

As per the report findings, in 2019, the global Biogas Plant Market value was USD 5.05 billion in 2019. The other features of the report include:

Comprehensive understanding of the overall industry trends and outlook;

Microscopic assessment of the market drivers, segments, and restraints;

Holistic analysis of the regional developments in the market; and

Exhaustive examination of the competitive landscape of the Biogas Plant Market.

Regional Insights

High Production Capacity to Propel Market Growth in Europe

Europe dominates the biogas plant market share, boasting a market size of USD 3.46 billion in 2019. The main reason for the region’s enviable position in this space is the widespread presence of biogas facilities in the continent. For example, the European Biogas Association estimates that over 18,000 biogas production plants were operational across Europe towards the end of 2019.

Increasing investments in renewable energy sources and massive generation of organic waste are expected to be the two prime factors fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America, on the other hand, is predicted to enjoy numerous lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to the strong presence of biogas facilities across all 50 states in the US.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biogas-plant-market-104667

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Biogas Plant Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the Biogas Plant Market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Biogas Plant Market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Biogas Plant Market

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Principal Growth Strategy for Market Players

Companies operating in this Biogas Plant Market are steadily expanding their presence across different geographies to widen their international business horizons. In addition to this, key players are also engaging in collaborations with other competitors as well as government entities to gain a further competitive edge.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: EnviTec Biogas AG debuted in the Estonian gas market with a double order for its EnviThan gas upgrading plants. Even though the company has already built seven biogas plants in Latvia, gas upgrading facilities are new technologies for the Baltic nations, giving EnviTec a head-start in this region.

EnviTec Biogas AG debuted in the Estonian gas market with a double order for its EnviThan gas upgrading plants. Even though the company has already built seven biogas plants in Latvia, gas upgrading facilities are new technologies for the Baltic nations, giving EnviTec a head-start in this region. February 2020: Brightmark announced the expansion of its dairy biogas project in Western New York called Yellowjacket. Partnering with six total farms across the region, the project will extract methane from the dairy manure generated per day and convert it into renewable natural gas.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report:

Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria)

IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy)

Thoni (Austria)

StormFisher (Canada)

AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)

Ameresco (U.S.)

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany)

FINN BIOGAS (Australia)

Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France)

Strabag (Austria)

RENERGON International AG (Switzerland)

Quantum Green (India)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany)

Future Biogas Limited (U.K)

Quick Buy – Biogas Plant Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104667

Major Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4 Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

4.3. Latest Technological Advancement

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5 Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Plant Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6 Global Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

6.2.1. Bio-Municipal Waste

6.2.2. Agriculture Residue

6.2.3. Energy Crops

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type

6.3.1. Wet Anaerobic Digestion

6.3.2. Dry Anaerobic Digestion

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1. Power Generation

6.4.2. Heat Generation

6.4.3. Transportation

6.4.4. Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.5.1. North America

6.5.2. Europe

6.5.3. Asia Pacific

6.5.4. Middle East & Africa

6.5.5. Latin America

7 North America Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

7.2.1. Bio-Municipal Waste

7.2.2. Agriculture Residue

7.2.3. Energy Crops

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type

7.3.1. Wet Anaerobic Digestion

7.3.2. Dry Anaerobic Digestion

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.4.1. Power Generation

7.4.2. Heat Generation

7.4.3. Transportation

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Canada

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Wood Pellet Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Gas to Liquid Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245