Automotive Fuel Cell Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

The global automotive fuel cell market size is projected to reach USD 34.63 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 53.5% during the forecast period, as per estimates provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Fuel Cell Market, 2021-2028”. The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 1.07 billion in 2020.

Increasing Research into Fuel Cell Technology to Boost the Market

The massive potential of fuel cells has encouraged several research studies, designed to develop and investigate novel materials, elements, and compounds that can accelerate the advancement of fuel cell technology. In November 2020, for instance, a team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, and Ford Motor Company accomplished a major breakthrough in hydrogen-based automotive fuel cell technology. The team successfully used solar energy to convert water into hydrogen during the day and reverse the process at night. In January 2021, researchers at the Pohang University in South Korea discovered a way to efficiently produce hydrogen fuel through the water-electrolysis process using nickel as an electro-catalyst. These research undertakings are set to rapidly augment the fuel cell technology and accelerate the growth of this market.

What Does the Report Offer?

The automotive fuel cell market report contains a detailed segmentation of the market and a piecemeal study of each segment. Furthermore, the report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the regional developments occurring in the market, along with in-depth research into the market drivers, trends, and challenges. In addition to all of the above, the report provides a thorough assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.

Driving Factor

COVID-19 to Prove Beneficial for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights™

Registering a prolific CAGR of 44.06% in 2020 and reaching a value of USD 1.73 billion in 2021, the automotive fuel cell market growth is set to make substantial gains from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fortune Business Insights™. One prominent reason for this is the proven correlation between COVID-19 and prolonged exposure to PM2.5. For example, a statistical analysis by Harvard University conducted in November 2020 found that higher PM2.5 exposures are positively correlated with higher coronavirus mortality rates. These and such findings will push the demand for clean mobility solutions even after the pandemic is over, wherein automotive fuel cell technology will play a critical role. Furthermore, hydrogen fuel cells have also been utilized by the healthcare industry to fight the contagion. In May 2020, for instance, the South Africa Department of Science and Innovation deployed seven hydrogen fuel cell units in a military hospital in the country. This market is, therefore, slated to chart an enduring growth trajectory in the near future as the need for sustainable mobility solutions heightens worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Implement Varied Business Expansion Strategies & Escalate Competition

The focus on advancing automotive fuel cell technologies is prompting leading companies to adopt and execute different strategies to broaden their business horizons. One such strategy is the diversification of portfolios, powered by the development and introduction of path-breaking fuel cell products. This strategy is also enabling players to establish a footprint and capture regional markets.

Industry Development:

July 2020: Hyzon Motors announced the setting up of Hyzon Motors Europe B.V., its new headquarters in Europe located in Groningen, the Netherlands. The center in the Netherlands will empower Hyzon to release hydrogen-powered zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe and reduce carbon footprint worldwide.

List of Key Players Covered in this automotive fuel cell market Report:

