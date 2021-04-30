Bladder Scanners Market to Gain from Rising Incidence of Abnormal Renal Functions and Diabetes, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”bladder scanners“ market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of renal calculi, diabetes, abnormal renal functions, and other bladder related disorders.Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Bladder Scanners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Portable/ Bench Top Bladder Scanners, Cart-Based Bladder Scanners, Hand-Held Bladder Scanners), By End-User (Hospitals, Urology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that bladder scanners are user-friendly and portable. They also help in executing a non-invasive and rapid examination of the bladder.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Geriatric Population Globally to Augment Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, namely, hypertension, diabetes, and kidney diseases worldwide is set to drive the bladder scanners market growth in the coming years. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) declared that approximately 15% of adults in the U.S. were estimated to live with chronic kidney disease in 2019. Bladder scanning is required for the long-term management of these diseases.

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements by manufacturers of bladder scanners would also contribute to this growth. Apart from that, the rising geriatric population, increasing concerns of health-related problems, and the surging need to stay fit among people would aid growth. Several government and private agencies are also taking multiple initiatives to enhance the healthcare infrastructure worldwide. However, bladder scanners have to go through stringent regulatory checks. It may hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Favorable Medical Reimbursement Policies to Bolster Growth inNorth America

In North America, the presence of numerous significantbladder scanner manufacturers is set to drive growth. The region is anticipated to procure a considerable bladder scanners market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the implementation of favorable medical reimbursement policies by governments. Additionally, the higher incidence of urinary tract infections in this region would accelerate growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to grow steadily and retain its second position fueled by the rising adoption and availability of state-of-the-art products. In Asia Pacific, the presence of a large patient pool is set to spur demand.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim toLaunch Novel Bladder Scanners to Intensify Competition

The market for bladder scanners contains multiple reputed companies that are majorly trying to launch innovative products equipped with unique features. This way, they will be able to cater to the high demand from the healthcare industry worldwide, as well as gain a competitive edge in the market. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

February 2019:EchoNous introduced its latest all-electronic, highly reliable bladder scanning tool called EchoNous Bladder™ for nurses. It will help them determine the bladder volume of patients rapidly.

A list of the renowned bladder scanner manufacturers present in the global market:

BD, EchoNous, Inc.

Mianyang Meike Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

MEDA Co., Ltd.

MCube Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Laborie, Inc.

com

Verathon Inc.

dBMEDx

SRS Medical

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Other key market players

What are the key segments in the market?

By Products

Portable/ Bench Top Bladder Scanners

Cart-Based Bladder Scanners

Hand-Held Bladder Scanners

By End-User

Hospitals

Urology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global bladder scanners Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

