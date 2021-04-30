Contrast Agents Market Size 2021 Global Gross Margin Analysis, Growth,Share, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2027

Global Contrast Agents Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Contrast Agents Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Contrast Agents Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Contrast Agents Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Contrast Agents Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Contrast Agents Market Report are:-

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

YRPG

Lantheus

BeiLu Pharma

About Contrast Agents Market:

Contrast agents are chemicals, which are used to enhance the image effect to observe by injecting (or taking) into human tissue or organs. The density of contrast agents is higher or lower than surrounding tissue and this contrast can display images via some device.Contrast agents are widely used in diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds, and related procedures.In terms of volume, the production of contrast agents was about 242794 K Dose in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 329523 K Dose by 2021.The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North AmericaEurope and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.The emerging markets (such as China, India) have relatively small scales. However, they have much higher market increasing growth than developed countries. They are the main growth areas in the global contrast agents market.The sales volume shares of North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia were 27.91%, 19.65%, 22.52%, 11.07%, 7.35% and 3.52%.There are mainly two types of contrast agents: iodine preparations type and gadolinium preparations type. Currently, iodine preparations type is the main product and it occupied 81 % share in 2015. X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021.Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of contrast agents was fluctuant in recent years. Over the next few years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The global Contrast Agents market was valued at USD 5313.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7290.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.This report focuses on Contrast Agents volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contrast Agents market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.Global Contrast Agents

Contrast Agents Market By Type:

Iodine Preparations

Gadolinium Preparations

Others

Contrast Agents Market By Application:

X-CT

MRI

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Contrast Agents in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Contrast Agents market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Contrast Agents market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Contrast Agents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contrast Agents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Contrast Agents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contrast Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contrast Agents Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contrast Agents Market Size

2.2 Contrast Agents Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contrast Agents Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Contrast Agents Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contrast Agents Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Contrast Agents Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Contrast Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Contrast Agents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Contrast Agents Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contrast Agents Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contrast Agents Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Contrast Agents Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Contrast Agents Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Contrast Agents Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Contrast Agents Introduction

Revenue in Contrast Agents Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

