Collagen Hydrolysate Market Growth 2021 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue, Regional Forecast By 2021-2027

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Gelatins

Nitta

Weishardt

Neocell

BHN

NIPPI

Cosen Biochemical

Taiaitai

SEMNL Biotechnology

HDJR

HaiJianTang

Dongbao

Huayan Collagen

Mingrang

Hailisheng

Oriental Ocean

CSI BioTech

Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Collagen Hydrolysate MarketThe global Collagen Hydrolysate market was valued at USD 1992.5 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 2653.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.Global Collagen Hydrolysate

Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Others

Food

Cosmetics

Medical Products

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

