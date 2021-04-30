Animal Feed Testing Market | 2021 Industry Analysis Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, By Covid-19 Impact, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028

Animal feed testing is done to know the nutritional value, quality, and contamination levels of animal feed. There is a rising need for raising awareness about animal feed testing owing to the increasing incidence of diseases in animals and the prevalence of zootonic diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 61% of diseases in human are zoonotic in nature and these diseases range from mild to severe and sometimes can be fatal too. Spurred by this, the global animal feed testing market is expected to drive during the forecast period. There are several animal feed testing laboratories offering different animal feed testing services to check the quality of animal food products. Moreover, governments are granting funds to these labs, which is expected to boost the animal feed testing market growth. These animal feed testing labs ensure that the animal food has passed all the tests for contamination. With the emergence of advanced technology, several animal feed testing equipment such as ionization detectors, spectrometers, and automated analyzers help to determine the nutritional value of animal food. These advanced instruments further help in ensuring the safety of food, thereby offering chemical-free feed to animals.

Fortune Business Insightsoffers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled“Animal Feed Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Feed Ingredient Analysis, Pathogen Testing, Pesticides and Fertilizers, Fats and Oil Analysis, Mycotoxin Testing, Nutritional Labelling, Proximate Analysis, Others), By Animal Food Type (Pet Food, Poultry Feed, Fish Food, Cattle Feeds, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”The report identifies drivers and restraints helping our readers to understand the current and future market scenario. It further presents a thorough study of the competitive landscape by presenting information on contributions made by key playersprovides a detailed overview of the global market. It does so by offering in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis on the market size. In addition to this, the report performs a detailed assessment of opportunities and trends to fathom their impact on the market between 2018 and 2026.

Romer Labs Launched a New Test Kit for the Detection of Mycotoxin

Mycotoxin testing is expected to hold a major portion of the global animal feed testing market share. According to the current animal feed testing market trends, this segment is likely to dominate owing to the rising support from governments aiming to exterminate mycotoxin contamination. In 2017, Romer Labs announced the launch of a test kit called AgraQuantELISA to detect Aflatoxin M1 in animal feed. Aflatoxin M1is a type of mycotoxin found in raw materials such as raw milk and others.

Rising Focus on Offering Quality Food to Animals Will Boost the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to register considerable growth in the global animal feed testing market through the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the increasing focus on providing quality and chemical-free food to animals. In addition to this, the presence of specialized animal feed testing labs is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast years. Apart from North America, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth owing to the technological developments in animal feed testing services. Furthermore, presence of distributors and manufacturers is expected to encourage growth in the market in these regions. The market in the MEA and Latin America is projected to expand on account of rising dependence on livestock and poultry. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of animal feed testing equipment.

Altech Adds Five More Mycotoxin to Analyze Animal Feed Testing

The report highlights some of the leading players in the global animal feed testing market. These include:

Bruker

BIOBASE Group

Metrohm AG

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

CEM Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

ElementarAnalysensysteme GmbH

Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd

Some of the main industry developments by companies are mentioned below:

September 2019:Researchers from the Institute of Aquaculture (IOA) and an animal feed manufacturer called Denis Brinicombe Group are planning to collaborate with each other. This collaboration aims at finding how aquaculture diet will reduce infections and have a positive impact on the health of farmed fish.

September 2019:Altech to add five more mycotoxins that can impact the health of animals by weakening their immune system and cause internal damage. These mycotoxins will be analyzed by the laboratory to know how contamination can impact animal health.

March 2019:Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of reliable analytical service for testing dried grains. This service is easy-to-use, reliable, and is widely used in manufacturing animal feeds.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

This report focuses on : Animal Feed Testing Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Major companies in the global : Animal Feed Testing Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition.

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

