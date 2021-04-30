Virtual Fitting Room Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2027

The global virtual fitting room (VFR) market size is projected to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Concerns surrounding catching COVID-19 in trial rooms are expected to augur well for the market in the near future, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Services (Integration, Support and Maintenance, and Consulting), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Jewelry and Watches, and Others), By End User (Physical Stores and Virtual Store) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Trial rooms in retail outlets are usually located in distant corners to ensure privacy. However, these spaces are poorly ventilated and with the coronavirus pandemic spreading wildly across the globe, shoppers are being wary of entering stores which can get crowded rapidly. Complying with social distancing rules, fashion brands have also been forced to seal off their trial rooms. For example, Kohl’s, the American retail chain announced the closure of its trial rooms indefinitely in March. This presents a unique opportunity for companies to promote their VFR platforms as they can ensure that customers are able to enjoy the full trial-room experience virtually and make an informed purchase decision.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Rising Popularity of E-commerce will Fuel Demand for Virtual Fitting Room

The virtual fitting room is very similar to the physical in-store changing room, which provides an active way for buyers to try attires, accessories, and other things virtually instead of tangible. Automation has gradually attained marketability in the past few years, and fashion traders are anticipated to set out with equivalent to offer a more likeable experience to fashion enthusiasts. The virtual fitting room makes use of augmented reality (AR) and works by overlaying an apparel or an accessory onto the mirror copy of the shopper.

Another aspect that is enabling growth in the market is the budding e-commerce drift and increasing inclination of a buyer towards online shopping. These factors together are likely to bode well for the overall market. E-commerce application segment is estimated to dominate the VFR market as the e-commerce industry is rising rapidly and in the e-commerce industry, the apparel market is exhibiting growth at an accelerated pace. Virtual fitting room offers an engaging and personalized experience to shoppers online and allowing them to choose and purchase outfits at their convenience which a physical store does not provide. This is factor is aiding the expansion of the overall market. Online/E-commerce virtual fitting room is gaining more popularity as compared to an offline virtual fitting room owing to its time and effort saving features. Besides these, VFR lets the customer try and buy from home, which is a key factor aiding the market’s growth.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100322

Other Exclusive Reports:

Cloud Computing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

Cloud Computing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

Cloud Computing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

Cloud Computing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

Cloud Computing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]