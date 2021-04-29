Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global rice protein market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Rice Protein Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other rice protein market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading players operating in the global Rice Proteins Market includes

Axiom Foods

RiceBran Technologies

AIDP, Inc

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China),

Shafi Gluco Chem

Golden Grain Co

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals (Canada)

Nutrition Resource Inc.

The growing vegan population and the increasing veganism trends will add to the popularity of rice proteins. Besides health supplements, rice proteins are used in energy drinks and a few nutrition products or snacks. The increasing demand for the product will constitute an increase in the global rice proteins market size in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rice proteins market and analyzes primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global rice proteins market.

Regional Analysis for Rice Protein Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Rice Protein Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Rice Protein Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Rice Protein Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

