Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global natural sweeteners market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), and Regional Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other natural sweeteners market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key companies that are present in the global natural sweeteners market are

Cargill Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ingredion Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co.

PureCircle

Wilmar International Ltd.

American Sugar Refining Inc.

GLG Lifetech

Symrise AG

Associated British Foods Plc., and Sunwin Stevia International

Tata Chemicals Launches TataNx for Health Conscious Consumers

Tata chemical introduced TataNx, a 100% natural sweetener made from stevia herb extract, lactose, and fruit extract. The product contains low glycaemic index (GI), targeting health conscious people as well as people who have been advised by doctors to reduce their sugar intake or completely eliminate sugar due to diabetes or obesity. Stevia contains zero calories and is said to be 300 times sweeter than ordinary sugar.

Besides Tata chemicals, several other companies are likely to focus on product launch, impelled by the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Amyris, Inc. a leading producer of sustainable ingredients for health & wellness, flavors & fragrance, and clean beauty market, announced the commercialization of its new sugarcane-derived sweetener.

The product claims to be a zero-calorie and completely natural sweetener. The launch of natural sweeteners by prime companies are predicted to contribute exponentially to the global natural sweetener market.

Regional Analysis for Natural Sweeteners Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Natural Sweeteners Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Natural Sweeteners Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Natural Sweeteners Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

