Animal Feeding Equipment Market Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2026

The global Animal Feeding Equipment marketis set to gain impetus from the urgent need to decrease the prevalence of various diseases, especially caused by nutritional deficiencies. Besides, animal feed is also required for agricultural production of meat, fiber, eggs, and milk. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Animal Feeding Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Automatic Animal Feeding Equipment, Manual Animal Feeding Equipment), By Feeder type (Automatic Feeder, Linear Feeder, Circular Feeder), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By End-user (Livestock Farms, Home settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

This Report Answers the Following Questions-

What are the animal feeding equipment market trends andgrowth drivers?

Which region is set to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

How many segments does the market possess?

What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

Who are the top organizations operating in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Animal Population Worldwide to Augment Growth

Increasing ownership of pets, rising incidence of animal diseases, and upsurging animal population are some of the most vital factors that are set to accelerate the animal feeding equipment market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing number of awareness programs regarding animal health and welfare, as well as affordability and easy accessibility of treatment would propel growth. High demand for animal-based products, such as meat and eggs, would also contribute to the market growth. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in 2017, the U.S. housed approximately 93.7 million cattle. It proves that the number of cattle is rising at a fast pace across the world. It would affect the market positively.

However, numerous problems associated with the lack of standardization of equipment may hinder market growth. Coupled with this, high initial cost and lack of awareness in the emerging economies would also hinder the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Animal Healthcare Expenditure

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, North America is set to dominate in terms of animal feeding equipment market revenue in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising expenditure on animal health, increasing population of livestockanimals, and higher awareness regarding animal nutrition.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to be one of the fastest-growing markets because of the increasing awareness regarding animal welfare, rising cases of animal disorders, and an ever-increasing number of livestock animals. Apart from that, the government is also putting forward various initiativesto promote the usage of this equipment. Europe is experiencing ongoing development and high demand for thistype of equipment.Lastly, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to showcase moderate growth backed by a lack of technological advancements and awareness programs in these countries.

Competitive Landscape-

Aller Aqua Launches Power RAS While Xiaomi Unveils Furrytail Pet Smart Feeder

The market houses multiple small, medium, and big organizations. They are trying to gain the maximum animal feeding equipment market share by investing huge sums in the research and development activities. Theyare also launching state-of-the-art products in the market. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

May 2019 : Aller Aqua, a producer of fish feed for aquaculture based in Denmark, unveiled Power Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). It is a new concept that is the result of extensive research and testing at the company’s research center.Nowadays, fish farming in RAS is gaining more popularity as the fish produced in this environment represent a steadily surging volume of total production. The highly accurate optimization between fish biomass and water parameters needs external elements to integrateinto this equilibrium smoothly.

: Aller Aqua, a producer of fish feed for aquaculture based in Denmark, unveiled Power Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). It is a new concept that is the result of extensive research and testing at the company’s research center.Nowadays, fish farming in RAS is gaining more popularity as the fish produced in this environment represent a steadily surging volume of total production. The highly accurate optimization between fish biomass and water parameters needs external elements to integrateinto this equilibrium smoothly. May 2019:Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics company, introduced its latest Furrytail Pet Smart Feeder. It costs $28. It is specially designed to deliver food to pets inthe home Though it operates in the same way as a feed trough, the major difference between the two is that there is a food storage compartment where the food trickles down into the feeding trough directly from the compartment.

Fortune Business Insights™lists out some of the most prominent companies present in the animal feeding equipment market. They are as follows:

Trioliet

AGCO Corporation

VDL Agrotech

GEA Group

Daviesway Pty Ltd.

Lely

Big Dutchman

Rovibec Agrisolutions,Inc.

KUHN S.A.

DeLaval

Other key market players

