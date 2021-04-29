Biological Indicator Incubators Market Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

The increasing production of biologics and biosimilarsare expected to drive the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Biological Indicator Incubators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biological Indicator Incubators for Steam, Biological Indicator Incubators for Ethylene Oxide (EO), Biological Indicator Incubators for both EO & Steam), By Application (Food & Beverage industries, Medical & Healthcare sector, Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The increasing product launches by prominent players are likely to bolster the healthy growth of the market.

Market Driver :

Introduction of 3M’s Biological Indicator System to Promote Growth

The increasing demand for biological indicator incubators owing to its superior advantages is expected to enable healthy growth of the market. The rising product launches by key players can further improve the prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in July 2016, 3M, an American multinational conglomerate corporation announced the launch of 3M Attest Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System that provides biological results for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization in 4 hours. The increased demand has led to a high production of biologics and biosimilars, which is expected to further bolster the healthy growth of the market. Furthermore, the ongoing product innovation by prominent players for the development of new systems is expected to favor the healthy growth of the market. Besides, the increasing approvals for novel products are expected to have a significant impact on the market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, 3M received FDA clearance for its 3M Attest Super Rapid Biological Indicator (BI) System for Steam which provides the test results in 24 minutes.

Nevertheless, the high costs associated with the biological indicator incubator is expected to diminish the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :



Rising Application of Biological Indicator Incubator to Boost Market in North America

Geographically, the global biological indicator incubator market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising application of biological indicator incubator. The increasing production of biosimilars and biologics is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region. The rising drug approval by the FDAis expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in North America. According to an article published by Drugs.com, currently, the FDA has approved about 26 biosimilars in the United States. Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare facilitiesare expected to favor the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about advanced technologies among the population. The high demand for biological incubators is expected to bode well for the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are predicted to experience an excellent rate owing to the growing awareness aboutadvanced healthcare technologies.

Key Development :

July 2016: 3M announced the launch ofthe 3M Attest Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System providing biological results for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization in just four hours.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Biological Indicator Incubators Market:

3M

Biolab Scientific

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hercuvan Lab Systems

Excelsior Scientific.

STERIS plc.

Labstac Ltd.

