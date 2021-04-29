Latin America Eyewear Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The ”Latin America eyewear market” is set to gain momentum from the increasing geriatric population in the region. Old people are mainly prone to suffering from ophthalmic disorders or vision impairments. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Latin America Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles (Frames, Lens), Sunglasses (Plano, Prescription), and Contact Lenses (Toric, Multifocal, and Sphere)); By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, and Ophthalmic Clinics), 2020-2027.” The report further states that the Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/latin-america-eyewear-market-104573

COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Growth Fueled by Reduction in Patient Visits

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled several medical institutions to either postpone or cancel all the non-essential ophthalmic procedures. They are mainly doing this to avoid physical contact with patients for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. A research conducted by doctors in Goiana, for instance, showed that in 2020, the total number of patient visits in ophthalmic clinics declined by 60.0% in Brazil, unlike the previous year. We are offering accurate research reports to help you pave the way toward success and invest in the Latin America eyewear industry accordingly.

Latin America Eyewear Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/latin-america-eyewear-market-104573

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Computers to Accelerate Growth

The cases of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract, myopia, and glaucoma are increasing rapidly in Latin America in recent years. The rising usage of digital screens, namely, smartphones, computers, laptops, and televisions is one of the crucial reasons responsible for the higher prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, mentioned that more than 25 million people in Caribbean and Latin American countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration in 2019. These factors are anticipated to propel the Latin America eyewear market growth in the near future. However, the surging adoption of LASIK surgeries may hamper the demand for eyewear products in this region.

Segment-

Spectacles Segment Held Dominant Share in 2019 Backed by Rising Cases of Hypermetropia

Based on product type, the spectacles segment procured the largest Latin America eyewear market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of hypermetropia and other vision impairments among the general population in the region. Hence, the demand for vision correction products and devices, such as spectacles is set to grow.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Mexico

In 2019, Brazil generated USD 4.17 billion in terms of revenue in the Latin America eyewear industry. The presence of numerous eyewear companies, coupled with the increasing government initiatives would contribute to this growth. Also, the high demand for multiple eyewear products in this country would aid growth.

Mexico, on the other hand, is expected to retain its second position throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in this country would boost growth. Additionally, the rising cases of ocular disorders are set to spur the demand for eyewear.

Quick Buy- Latin America Eyewear Market Research Report : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104573

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain a Competitive Edge by Unveiling State-of-the-art Eyewear Products

The market for eyewear in Latin America contains numerous prominent manufacturers that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by launching innovative products. The high demand in this region is also boosting these firms to compete with their rivals by generating more sales. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology.

: Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology. February 2019: Essilor International acquired majority stakes in a prescription laboratory named Indulentes. It is based in Ecuador. This will help the former to strengthen its presence in the country.

A list of all the renowned eyewear manufacturers operating in Latin America:

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (Charenton-le-Pont, France)

CooperVision (Lake Forest, California, US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, New Jersey, US)

Bausch Health Incorporated (Bridgewater Township, US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Oberkochen, Germany)

Com(Bogotá, Colombia)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Padua, Italy)

Ben & Frank (Ciudad de, Mexico)

mx (Mexico City, Mexico)

la (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

com (Mexico City, Mexico)

cl (Santiago, Chile)

Other Prominent Player

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/latin-america-eyewear-market-104573

Table of Content:

1 Latin America Eyewear Market Overview

1.1 Latin America Eyewear Product Overview

1.2 Latin America Eyewear Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Latin America Eyewear Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Latin America Eyewear Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Latin America Eyewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Latin America Eyewear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Latin America Eyewear Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Latin America Eyewear Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Latin America Eyewear as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Latin America Eyewear Market

2.8 Key Company Latin America Eyewear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Latin America Eyewear Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.1 Latin America Eyewear Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Latin America Eyewear Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear by Application

5 North America Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

ToC Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Internet of Medical Things Market

Internet of Medical Things Market Size

Internet of Medical Things Market Share

Internet of Medical Things Market Trends

Internet of Medical Things Market Growth

Internet of Medical Things Market Analysis

Internet of Medical Things Market Business Opportunities

Internet of Medical Things Market Key Players

Internet of Medical Things Market Demand

Internet of Medical Things Market Competitive Landscape

Internet of Medical Things Market Segments

Internet of Medical Things Market Overview

Internet of Medical Things Industry

Internet of Medical Things Market Stastistic

Internet of Medical Things Market Devlopment Strategy

Internet of Medical Things Market Future Growth

Internet of Medical Things Market Research Methodology

Internet of Medical Things Market Drivers

Internet of Medical Things Market Manufacturers

Internet of Medical Things Market Revenue