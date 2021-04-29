Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size, Global Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2027

Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Petroleum Needle Coke Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Petroleum Needle Coke Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Petroleum Needle Coke Market Report are:-

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

About Petroleum Needle Coke Market:

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke. In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Petroleum Needle Coke MarketThe global Petroleum Needle Coke market was valued at USD 626.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 725.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.Global Petroleum Needle Coke

Petroleum Needle Coke Market By Type:

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Petroleum Needle Coke Market By Application:

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Petroleum Needle Coke in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Petroleum Needle Coke market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Petroleum Needle Coke market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Petroleum Needle Coke with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Petroleum Needle Coke submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size

2.2 Petroleum Needle Coke Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Petroleum Needle Coke Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Petroleum Needle Coke Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Petroleum Needle Coke Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Type

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Petroleum Needle Coke Introduction

Revenue in Petroleum Needle Coke Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

