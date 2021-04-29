Feed Mixer Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

A report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Feed Mixer Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Vertical and Horizontal), By Portability (Self-Propelled, Pull and stationary), By Capacity (<10 M3, 10 M3-20 M3, and >20 M3), By Application (Farms and Feed Factory) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” states that the market value was USD 661.1 million in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% to reach USD 856.9 million by the end of 2027. The global feed mixer market size is expected to showcase notable growth in the coming years on account of the rising number of animal livestock and dairy farming. This increases the need for nutritious feed for the animals, therefore augmenting this market.

Most of the businesses worldwide are facing significant challenges on account of the lockdown extended for an unknown period, further attributed to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This viral epidemic has not only cost the loss of many lives but has also hampered significant businesses. Some of them can manage meager revenues by adopting the “contactless” options. However, we hope to overcome this problem by abiding by the emergency rules imposed by various governments to cope with this situation. Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the specific market, current operability and functionality, and prospects which will help investors make strategic decisions accordingly.

Drivers & Restraints-

“Increasing Need for High-Quality Food for Animals to Augment Growth”

The increasing consumption of food products derived from animals such as dairy and meat is propelling the need for more livestock. This acts as a primary driver boosting the global feed mixer market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases has propelled the need for maintaining animal health and nutrition, thereby aiding to the expansion of the market.

On the negative side, with the growing population, the land used for farming, cattle feeding, and irrigation purposes is getting smaller by the day. Therefore, the decline in the availability of arable land for cattle feeding activities, coupled with the high cost of installing and maintaining equipment for feed mixers is likely to hamper growth in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for high-quality feed and the adoption of modern techniques of food production and processing such as unloading technology, use of total mixed ration (TMR), and others are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Segment:-

“Self-propelled Segment Emerged Dominant Attributed to Faster Mixing Time”

Based on segmentation by portability, the self-propelled segment gained the largest feed mixer market share on account of the better nutritional and economic benefits it offers as compared to its counterparts. Additionally, it is time-efficient and mixes feed faster than the pull or stationary equipment. However, the stationary segment earned a 31.3% share in 2019 and is likely to gain significant growth in the forecast period.

“In-Range Capacity, between 10 M3- 20 M3 Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Better Mixing Capacity”

The market in the capacity analysis is divided into <10M3, 10 M3 – 20 M3 and >20 M3. Among these, the feed mixing machinery with a capacity of 10 M3 – 20 M3 is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period, owing to its utilization in vertical as well as horizontal mixers. Additionally, this capacity range allows single auger or double auger knives for better mixing of feedstuffs. The single or double auger design utilizes less horsepower that results in less pressure on working parts of the mixer.

Regional Analysis:-

“North America Emerged Dominant Accountable for Increasing Awareness about Animal Nutrition and Health”

Geographically, North America earned revenue of USD 241.7 million in the year 2019 and bagged the largest market share. This is owing to a rise in the awareness about the health and quality of life of livestock. Moreover, the rapid adoption of total mixed ration (TMR) and the other processor equipment for better results will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market for feed mixer in Asia Pacific is expected to rise significantly on account of the presence of large livestock and increasing awareness about animal welfare.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR, owing to the presence of large livestock animal pool and rising awareness about animal welfare. The increasing popularity for homogeneous feed material has resulted in the growing demand for feed mixing machinery across countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and others. Moreover, in recent years, the high adoption rate of premixes in feeds due to increasing meat consumption amongst the animals is also playing a vital role in augmenting the market.

Competitive Landscape-

“Players Focusing on Introducing Modern TMR Mixers for Earning Dominance in Market”

Most of the players of the global market for feed mixers are engaging in the adoption of TMR mixer technology to gain a significant position in the market competition. The other players are participating in offering quality feed and the use of specialized livestock feeding machines for better revenue generation so they can maintain their position and give fierce competition to the other players.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

October 2018 – KUHN North America, INC. ungraded the profile trailed mixer wagons product range with telescoping and tilting distribution conveyor belt.

September 2018 – A new edition of mixer feeders called the Solomix 3 was introduced by the company Trioliet B.V. The Solomix 3 is an upgraded version of the Trioliet 3-auger mixer feeders and was launched to serve cattle farms all over the European region.

Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

Trioliet B.V.

SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH

Supreme International Limited

Seko Industries Srl

DeLaval (Tetra Laval International S.A.)

NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company)

Groupe Anderson

Schuler Manufacturing (Sandhills Global, Inc.)

KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Lachish Industries Ltd.

Grupo Tatoma

Faresin Industries Spa and many others.

