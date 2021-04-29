Milking Robots Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global milking robots market is likely to gain traction from the increasing demand for milk and milk products worldwide. The advent of automated milking systems (AMS) has emerged as a new trend among dairy owners and will also add impetus to the market. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), By Herd Size (Less than 100, 100-1000 and 1001 and Above), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the milking robots market size stood at USD 1.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2027, thereby rising at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Key Players Of Milking Robots Market:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

DeLaval Inc. (Sweden)

SCR (Israel)

Lely (Netherlands)

DAIRYMASTER (UK)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

BouMatic (United States)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

How fierce is the market competition?

How will the SCC monitor sensor help the market to gain impetus?

What are the significant drivers and challenges of this market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to earn the lion’s share in the market?

Segment-

Multi-stall Unit Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by type, the multi-stall unit segment emerged dominant on account of the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. This unit is designed ideally for conducting the milking process simultaneously. The operational flow of this unit is cost-efficient and is therefore, adopted by most manufacturers. In 2019, this segment earned 44.3% share.

Segmentation Milking robots market:

By System Type

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Automated Milking Rotary

By Herd Size

Less than 100

100-1000

1001 and Above

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Various Milk and Milk Products from Food and Beverage Industry to Boost Growth

The nutritional properties offered by milk and milk products are the key factors propelling the global milking robots market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of dairy industries and the rising demand from the food and beverage industry are also boosting the market. This, coupled with a rise in the need for quality and quantity milk and the high cost of labor are propelling the adoption of robots for operational purposes, thereby augmenting growth.

On the contrary, the inadequate training for cows in the initial stages, high chances of machine breakdown, and the availability of less or scarce number of technicians may pose as major challenges for the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of customized designing of these robots offering consistent operational workflow are likely to attract higher revenue in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

BouMatic is Dominating Market Owing to Adoption of Various Training Programs for Better Technical Support

The global milking robots market is dominated by BouMatic owing to the fact that it prioritizes technical support and offers quick repair services in case any machine fails to function. In addition to this, the company also focuses on providing training programs to promote the importance of dairy management and herd safety.

Key Industry Developments of the Milking Robots Market include:

March 2017 – Lely and Festo companies owned by the same family, entered into a joint venture for the launch of the milking robot called ‘Astronaut A5’. The innovative hybrid arm of the Astronaut A5 helps to conserve more energy and produce better results in less time.

