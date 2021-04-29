Logistics Robots Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled Global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain operations. Logistics robots are autonomous devices that can transport resources present in a logistic network. They store and move goods that are widely used in storage facilities and warehouses. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 4.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of market manufacturers. They are as follows:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

FANUC (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Dematic (United States)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne Inc. (United States)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Other players

Report Scope and Segmentation

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS

Study Period 2016-2027

Base Year 2019

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Historical Period 2016-2018

Unit Value (USD billion)

Segmentation

By Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robot Arms

Others (UAV)

By Application

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others (Shipment & Delivery, Packaging, and others.)

By Industry

E-commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others (Consumer Electronics, and others)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Segment-

Automated Guided Vehicles Segment to Hold Dominance Due to their Free Mobility Functionality

Based on segmentation by type, the automated guided vehicles segment earned 44.4% logistics robots market share and emerged dominant. This is attributed to the fact that these vehicles are free to move around factories and warehouses and do not require any external infrastructure for operations. This, coupled with the presence of advanced technology is further expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Presence of Smart Factories

Region-wise, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.48 billion and emerged dominant on account of the increasing construction of distribution centers and warehouses across the region. In addition to this, heavy investments in the development of smart factories, warehouses with automated systems, industry 4.0, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness a fast growth rate in the forecast period on account of the presence of notable players, rising e-commerce industry, and up-gradation of existing technologies.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Logistics Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Automated Guided Vehicles Autonomous Mobile Robots Robot Arms Others (UAV) By Application (Value) Palletizing & De-palletizing Pick & Place Transportation Others (Shipment & Delivery, Packaging, and others.) By Industry (Value) E-commerce Healthcare Retail Food & Beverages Automotive Others (Consumer Electronics, and others) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America North America Logistics Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Automated Guided Vehicles Autonomous Mobile Robots Robot Arms Others (UAV) By Application (Value) Palletizing & De-palletizing Pick & Place Transportation Others (Shipment & Delivery, Packaging, and others.) By Industry (Value) E-commerce Healthcare Retail Food & Beverages Automotive Others (Consumer Electronics, and others) By Country (Value) U.S. Canada

TOC Continued….!

Competitive Landscape-

Vecna Robotics Holding Prominent Shares Owing to Adoption of Multiple Marketing Strategies

Various companies are engaging in the adoption of various technologies for gaining a strong foothold in the market. They are also engaging in joint ventures, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts with startup companies to generate more revenue. Among the various players operating in this market, Vecna Robotics emerged dominant on account of the presence of their strong supply chain, coupled with their quick adoption of robotic warehouse systems and various other marketing strategies for rapid sales.

Major Industry Developments of the Logistics Robots Market include:

March 2018 – Midea Group Company and KUKA AG entered into a strategic collaboration for increasing their geographical presence and penetrating the China market for the manufacturing of new products.

September 2018 – Intrion Company was acquired by ABB for the advancement of its logistic robot solutions. The major aim of this acquisition is the delivery of a mass customer base to meet the growing demand of the e-commerce industry.

