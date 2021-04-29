NewsWinters

Potassium Metabisulfite Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Potassium Metabisulfite

Potassium Metabisulfite Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Potassium Metabisulfite market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Potassium Metabisulfite:

  • Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.
  • It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one’s diet.

  • Potassium Metabisulfite Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Esseco
  • BASF
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Imperial Oilfield Chemicals
  • Jay Dinesh Chemicals
  • Shalibhadra Group
  • Triveni Chemicals
  • Shakti Chemicals
  • Ultramarines India
  • Advance Chemical Sales
  • Ram-Nath & Co.
  • Pat Impex
  • Shandong Minde Chemical
  • Zibo Baida Chemical

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.
  • In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.
  • The worldwide market for Potassium Metabisulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Potassium Metabisulfite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Wine
  • Beer
  • Photography and Film
  • Food
  • Textile
  • Gold Processing
  • Pharmaceuticals

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Potassium Metabisulfite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potassium Metabisulfite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potassium Metabisulfite in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Potassium Metabisulfite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Potassium Metabisulfite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Potassium Metabisulfite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potassium Metabisulfite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

