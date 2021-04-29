Potassium Metabisulfite Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Potassium Metabisulfite Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Potassium Metabisulfite market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Potassium Metabisulfite:

Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.

It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one’s diet.

Esseco

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Triveni Chemicals

Shakti Chemicals

Ultramarines India

Advance Chemical Sales

Ram-Nath & Co.

Pat Impex

Shandong Minde Chemical

Scope of Report:

In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.

In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.

The worldwide market for Potassium Metabisulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.

The worldwide market for Potassium Metabisulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Market Segment by Application:

Wine

Beer

Photography and Film

Food

Textile

Gold Processing