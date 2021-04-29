Automotive Drive Axle Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Drive Axle Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Automotive Drive Axle market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Automotive drive axle is an integral component of vehicles, especially for the rear wheels. Its main function is to transmit driving torque to the wheel, as well as to maintain the position of the wheels relative and the vehicle body. Automotive drive axle is mainly used in the commercial vehicles. While for the passenger vehicles, such as multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) and minibus, automotive drive axle is also a necessary component. Automotive Drive Axle Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Market competition is fierce. Although AAM and Meritor have big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 14 listed companies only occupy about 32% of the market in 2015.

For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Automotive Drive Axle industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Automotive Drive Axle brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Automotive Drive Axle field hastily.The worldwide market for Automotive Drive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 58300 million USD in 2024, from 59000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Drive Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

â‰¤3 MT

3-14 MT

â‰¥14 MT Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Coach