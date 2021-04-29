Water Treatment Products Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Water Treatment Products Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Water Treatment Products market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Water treatment products refer to products that assist in removing the impurities in water. Various types of water such as sea water, ground water, municipal drinking water, and waste water can be treated using water treatment products. The wide variety of applications of water treatment products is one of the major reasons for an increase in demand for these products. Water treatment technologies are used to remove or destroy pesticide active ingredients and other pollutants in water, making it suitable for industrial as well as domestic use. Water Treatment Products Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Ashland

GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies

Kurita Water Industries

Nalco Holding

Arcana Pool Systems

BASF

BWA Water Additives UK

Carus

Danaher

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Toyobo

This report focuses on the Water Treatment Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia PacificÂ was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Filtration

Chemicals

Membrane

Others Market Segment by Application:

Industrial

Domestic