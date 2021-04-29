Automated Pallet Truck Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Automated Pallet Truck Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Automated Pallet Truck market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Automated Pallet Truck:

A pallet truck, also known as a pallet jack, pallet pump, pump truck, dog, or jigger is a tool used to lift and move pallets. Pallet trucks are the most basic form of forklift and are intended to move heavy or light pallets within a warehouse.An automated pallet truck is one kind of pallet truck with automated guide vehicles system. It is a mobile robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automated pallet truck has broadened during the late 20th century.

Automated Pallet Truck Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Daifuku

Atab

Meidensha

Rocla

Egemin

Swisslog

Aichikikai

JBT

Amazon Robotics

Seegrid

Aethon

EK AUTOMATION

Toyota

Hitachi

Siasun

CSTCKM

MTD

Casun

Jaten

Automated pallet trucks, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Automated pallet trucks are acting as a boon for the material handling industry as they play an important role in managing the complex material handling processes across the major industries. The growth in manufacturing, burgeoning population, increasing income levels, and industrial focus towards automation have catalyzed the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. In addition to that, the industrial objectives of low costs, safety, high productivity, optimization, and industrial expansions are boosting the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry is also seen as a major opportunity for the market, which is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in the future.

This report focuses on the Automated Pallet Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Pallet Transporting Truck

Pallet Stacking Truck Market Segment by Application:

Production & Manufacturing

Distribution & Logistics