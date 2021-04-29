NewsWinters

Perphenazine Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Perphenazine

The Global Perphenazine market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Perphenazine:

  • Perphenazine is a typical antipsychotic drug. Chemically, it is classified as a piperazinyl phenothiazine. Originally marketed in the US as Trilafon, it has been in clinical use for decades. Perphenazine is roughly five times as potent as chlorpromazine, thus perphenazine is considered a medium-potency antipsychotic.

    Perphenazine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Teva
  • Sandoz
  • Endo
  • Mylan
  • ZHPHARMA
  • Shandong Boshan Pharma

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Perphenazine is in the decreasing trend, from 6.95 USD/Unit in 2012 to 7.08 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Perphenazine includes Oral Forms and Injectable Solution, and the proportion of Oral Forms in 2016 is about 98%.
  • Perphenazine is widely used to treat psychosis and antiemetic. The most proportion of Perphenazine is used to treat psychosis, and the proportion in 2016 is 95%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Teva, Sandoz, Endo, Mylan, ZHPHARMA, Shandong Boshan Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Perphenazine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 95 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Perphenazine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Oral Forms
  • Injectable Solution

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Psychosis
  • Antiemetic

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Perphenazine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Perphenazine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Perphenazine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Perphenazine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Perphenazine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Perphenazine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Perphenazine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Perphenazine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Perphenazine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

