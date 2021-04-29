Perphenazine Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Perphenazine Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Perphenazine market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Perphenazine:

Perphenazine is a typical antipsychotic drug. Chemically, it is classified as a piperazinyl phenothiazine. Originally marketed in the US as Trilafon, it has been in clinical use for decades. Perphenazine is roughly five times as potent as chlorpromazine, thus perphenazine is considered a medium-potency antipsychotic. Perphenazine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Teva

Sandoz

Endo

Mylan

ZHPHARMA

Scope of Report:

The global average price of Perphenazine is in the decreasing trend, from 6.95 USD/Unit in 2012 to 7.08 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Perphenazine includes Oral Forms and Injectable Solution, and the proportion of Oral Forms in 2016 is about 98%.

Perphenazine is widely used to treat psychosis and antiemetic. The most proportion of Perphenazine is used to treat psychosis, and the proportion in 2016 is 95%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is not intense. Teva, Sandoz, Endo, Mylan, ZHPHARMA, Shandong Boshan Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Perphenazine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 95 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Perphenazine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Oral Forms

Injectable Solution Market Segment by Application:

Psychosis