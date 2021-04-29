Sodium-ion Battery Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Sodium-ion Battery Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Sodium-ion Battery market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Sodium-ion Battery:

Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are a type of rechargeable metal-ion battery that uses sodium ions as charge carriers. odium ions are profoundly active and good carrier of charge, which makes the sodium ion batteries an efficient power storage alternative.

Sodium-ion Battery Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)

NGK

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Aquion Energy

HiNa Battery Technology

Wuhuhaili

Scope of Report: This report focuses on the Sodium-ion Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries Market Segment by Application:

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automobile & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-Level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine