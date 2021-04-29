Medical Alert Systems Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Medical Alert Systems Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Medical Alert Systems market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Medical Alert Systems:

Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on. Medical Alert Systems Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Alert-1

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

Mobile Help

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts

This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâ€™s family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.

The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.

Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.

Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Medical Alert Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 9190 million USD in 2024, from 5950 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Alert Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Landline Type

Mobile Type

Standalone Type Market Segment by Application:

Inside the Home