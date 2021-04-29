Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Pleurotus Ostreatus Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Pleurotus Ostreatus:

Pleurotus ostreatus, also known as oyster mushroom, is a common edible mushroom. Oyster mushroom belongs to Class Basidiomycetes and Family Agaricaceae. It was first cultivated in Germany as a subsistence measure during World War I and is now grown commercially around the world for food.

For the production sides, China is the world largest country in oyster mushrooms production, contributes over 94% market share of the total world production of about 5600 tonnes in those years. Other major countries producing oyster mushrooms are mainly located in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Philippines.

For the consumption sides, due to low demand for oyster mushrooms, Europe and USA have a rather small market share. While in terms of local little production the price of pleurotus ostreatus is about 5 times higher than those Asia countries which up to 6500 USD/MT.

For the nutritive benefits, Oyster mushrooms contain mevinolin and related compounds which are potent competitive inhibitors of HMG CoA reductase (3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl coenzyme A reductuctase), the major rate limiting enzyme in cholesterol biosynthesis. The oyster mushroom is frequently used in Japanese, Korean and Chinese cookery as a delicacy. It is frequently served on its own, in soups, stuffed, or in stir-fry recipes with soy sauce. Oyster mushrooms are sometimes made into a sauce, used in Asian cooking, which is similar to oyster sauce. The mushroom’s taste has been described as mild with a slight odor similar to anise. The oyster mushroom is best when picked young; as the mushroom ages, the flesh becomes tough and the flavor becomes acrid and unpleasant.

The worldwide market for Pleurotus Ostreatus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5590 million USD in 2024, from 5030 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Grey Oyster Mushroom

White Oyster Mushroom Market Segment by Application:

Edible