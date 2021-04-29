NewsWinters

Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Pleurotus Ostreatus Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Get a Sample PDF of the Reporthttps://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13836868  

About Pleurotus Ostreatus:

  • Pleurotus ostreatus, also known as oyster mushroom, is a common edible mushroom. Oyster mushroom belongs to Class Basidiomycetes and Family Agaricaceae. It was first cultivated in Germany as a subsistence measure during World War I and is now grown commercially around the world for food.

    Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Sylvan
  • Campbell
  • Traveler Produce LLC
  • Rich Year Farm
  • Mycoterra Farm
  • Phillips Mushroom Farms
  • Farming Fungi
  • Lauretta Ventures
  • Cayuga Mushroom Farm
  • GanoFarm Sdm Bhd
  • Fungaia Farm

    To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13836868

    Scope of Report:

  • For the production sides, China is the world largest country in oyster mushrooms production, contributes over 94% market share of the total world production of about 5600 tonnes in those years. Other major countries producing oyster mushrooms are mainly located in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Philippines.
  • For the consumption sides, due to low demand for oyster mushrooms, Europe and USA have a rather small market share. While in terms of local little production the price of pleurotus ostreatus is about 5 times higher than those Asia countries which up to 6500 USD/MT.
  • For the nutritive benefits, Oyster mushrooms contain mevinolin and related compounds which are potent competitive inhibitors of HMG CoA reductase (3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl coenzyme A reductuctase), the major rate limiting enzyme in cholesterol biosynthesis. The oyster mushroom is frequently used in Japanese, Korean and Chinese cookery as a delicacy. It is frequently served on its own, in soups, stuffed, or in stir-fry recipes with soy sauce. Oyster mushrooms are sometimes made into a sauce, used in Asian cooking, which is similar to oyster sauce. The mushroom’s taste has been described as mild with a slight odor similar to anise. The oyster mushroom is best when picked young; as the mushroom ages, the flesh becomes tough and the flavor becomes acrid and unpleasant.
  • The worldwide market for Pleurotus Ostreatus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5590 million USD in 2024, from 5030 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pleurotus Ostreatus in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Get a Sample Copy of the Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Report

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Grey Oyster Mushroom
  • White Oyster Mushroom

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Edible
  • Medicinal

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836868

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Pleurotus Ostreatus product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pleurotus Ostreatus, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pleurotus Ostreatus in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Pleurotus Ostreatus competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Pleurotus Ostreatus breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Pleurotus Ostreatus market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pleurotus Ostreatus sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13836868

    Table of Contents of Pleurotus Ostreatus Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pleurotus Ostreatus Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size 2021 Research Report including Industry Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecast to 2026

    Dirt Augers Market Size 2021 Research Report by Direct Sales, Distributor, Trends, Product Type Detail and Forecast to 2025

    Slack Wax Market Size 2021 Study Report including Product Scope, Market Overview, Opportunities, Driving Force and Forecast to 2027

    Hot Stamping Foils Market Size 2021 Research Report by Downstream Consumer, Cost Structure, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2025

    Automotive Lighting Equipment Market Size 2021 Research Report by Business Distribution, Shipments, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit and Forecast to 2025

    Public transport and Railways Market Size 2021 Research Report by Revenue, Growth Rate, Market Competition, Trends and Forecast to 2024

    Waterproofing Membrane Market Size 2021 Analysis by Market Share Comparison by Applications, Types, Manufactures and Forecast to 2024

    Polyurethane Market Size 2021 Analysis including Comparison by Regions Status, Prospect, Manufacturers Profiles and Forecast to 2024

    Light Source for Machine Vision Market Size 2021 by Growth Potential, Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2027 Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Field Hockey Balls Market Size 2021 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis, Distributors and Forecast to 2025

    Heat Exchangers Market Size Research Report 2021 by Growth Drivers, Market Challenges, Restraints, Price and Forecast to 2027 Says Absolute Reports

    In-Line Process Viscometers Market Size 2021 by Company, Product introduction, Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

    Emergency Kit Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Challenges, Trends, Geographical Regions, and Opportunities to 2027

    Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size Research Report 2021 by Production, Consumption Professional Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2025

    https://newswinters.com/