Zein Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global zein protein market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Zein Protein Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source Type (Conventional, Organic), Application (Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Coating Agents) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other zein protein market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Zein Protein Market are;

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Zein Products

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Penta International

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Glanbia Plc.

DowDuPont

Ingredion Inc., and AGT Food & Ingredients.

The global zein protein market is likely to increase in the coming years, due to applications of zein protein in the food and beverage industry. Zein is a type of prolamine protein is a water soluble and edible form of protein that is used in numerous applications in the food and beverage industry. Recent advancement made in use of zein proteins as gluten-free alternatives has been a boon for the global zein protein market and the ease of zein-protein extraction is likely to induce growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Scientists Discover Zein-Based Gluten Free Alternative

In 2016, a group of scientists in Italy came up with a dough using the zein protein. The zein-based dough is derived from corn. The dough is said to be gluten-free and is suitable for people with health problems such as coeliac. Additionally, use of zein proteins can be used to overcome the problems associated with gluten intake such as diarrhoea and bloating. Zein has the property to restore the elasticity within the dough and is likely to restore the flavor of conventional dough.

The advantage of zein protein over other gluten free alternatives is the ability to restore elasticity and flavour, along with high fibre content. This discovery has encouraged zein-protein manufacturers from around the world. The use of zein proteins can have a massive impact on the global zein proteins market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Zein Protein Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Zein Protein Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Zein Protein Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Zein Protein Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

