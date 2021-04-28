Yogurt Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global yogurt market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Yogurt Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Content Type (Fat-Free, Low Fat, Regular), Product Type (Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Independent Retailers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/grain-silos-market-103188

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other yogurt market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key players operating in the global yogurt market are

Chobani LLC.

Nestle

Danone (Yakult)

Britannia Industries Ltd.

FrieslandCampina

Arla Foods

DSM

Amul

CoolBrands International

Parmalat S.p.A

Dean Foods and Juhayna Food Industries.

On the basis of region, the yogurt market in Asia Pacific is foreseen to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Nations such as India, China, and Japan are expected to generate high demand for yogurt owing to high demand for probiotics in these nations. This is anticipated to increase the growth rate in the market. Moreover, China’s 83% population consume yogurt due to presence of probiotics in it. China’s huge population consuming yogurt is likely to propel growth in the market. North America held a considerable share in the market in 2018.

The regional market is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR over the forecast period. High consumption of yogurt in the region (especially Greek yogurt) is likely to enable growth in the market. Moreover, launch of new products in the U.S. and Canada such as flavored yogurt and yogurt drink is expected to fuel the demand for yogurt.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada states, in Canada between 1993 and 2012 the per capita yogurt consumption was increased remarkably. Such factor is expected to increase the growth rate in the market. In the European nations, the per capita expenditure on yogurt is quite high. This in response is expected to fuel the demand for yogurt in the region.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/grain-fumigation-market-size-outlook-share-demand-manufacturers-and-2027-forecast-2020-08-26?tesla=y

Regional Analysis for Yogurt Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Yogurt Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Yogurt Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Yogurt Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neem-based-fertilizers-market-size-share-regional-analysis-by-key-players-industry-forecast-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agriculture-planting-equipment-market-trends-industry-growth-segments-landscape-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/crop-bactericides-market-share-size-revenue-latest-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/farm-trucks-market-trends-size-growth-insight-share-analysis-regional-and-global-industry-forecast-to-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/generic-crop-protection-chemicals-market-size-trend-future-demand-analysis-forecast-till-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/grain-dryers-market-analysis-development-revenue-future-growth-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-04-28?tesla=y

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245