Polystyrene (PS) Market 2021: Potential Targets, Recommendations, In-depth Regional Analysis by Growth Size, Future Scenario Statistics till 2026

Polystyrene is a synthetic polymer, made from mono styrene. It is aromatic and can be solid or foamed. Polystyrene is generally hard, clear and brittle. It haslow melting point and poor resistivity to oxygen. Also, it has low cost in terms of resin per unit weight. It is a vinyl polymer that means it has an extended hydrocarbon chain with a phenyl group attached to every carbon atom. It is the most commonly used plastic and finds application in protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles and in the making of models.

The global market for polystyrene has shown tremendous potential especially in developing economies like China, India, Brazil, and Russia amongst others. Since polystyrene is used in a variety of products, the demand is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Packaging, construction, and consumer electronic industries are the major consumers for polystyrene and the growth is expected to remain high with the constant rise in population. Other major regions like North America and Europe are expected to have a constant demand for polystyrene for the next six years. The major applications of polystyrene include packaging, consumer electronics, construction, medical, and home appliances etc. The durability of the product, its range of hardness, flexibility as well as its cost-effectiveness makes it a popular material in a wide range of products.

The global Polystyrene (PS) market size is projected to reach USD 4388.6 million by 2026, from USD 3822 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

BASF

The DOW Chemicals

Boston Scientific

Axion Polymers

LG Chemical

NOVA Chemicals

Trinseo

EPS

HIPS

SPS

Others

Packaging

Electronics

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Construction

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polystyrene (PS) in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

1 Polystyrene (PS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polystyrene (PS)

1.2 Polystyrene (PS) Segment by Type

1.3 Polystyrene (PS) Segment by Application

1.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market by Region 2021 VS 2026

1.5 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Growth Prospects (2015-2026)

1.6 Polystyrene (PS) Industry

1.7 Polystyrene (PS) Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polystyrene (PS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Production Capacity by Region (2015-2021)

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polystyrene (PS) Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Revenue Market Share by Regions

3.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

3.4 North America Polystyrene (PS) Production

4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Consumption by Regions

4.1. Global Polystyrene (PS) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type (2015-2021)

5.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Production Market Share by Type

5.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Revenue Market Share by Type

5.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Price by Type

5.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Polystyrene (PS) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2021)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polystyrene (PS) Business

7.1 Company 1

7.1.1 Company 1 Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Company 1 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

——————————————————————————-

8 Polystyrene (PS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polystyrene (PS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polystyrene (PS)

8.4 Polystyrene (PS) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polystyrene (PS) Distributors List

9.3 Polystyrene (PS) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polystyrene (PS) Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast (2021-2026)

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polystyrene (PS)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polystyrene (PS)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polystyrene (PS)

11.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Production Forecast by Regions

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast by Regions and Country

13 Polystyrene (PS) Market Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polystyrene (PS) by Application

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

